Forward Felix Oluoch leaves Kariobangi Sharks

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Kariobangi Sharks have been left with a big void to fill in their attack following the exit of striker Felix Oluoch.

Both Sharks and Oluoch Monday confirmed parting ways in their respective social media accounts.

“Passionate goal poacher Felix Oluoch is saying goodbye to the club. Since joining in 2021, he featured 24 times and scored 12 goals. Thank you and good luck in your next destination,” said Sharks on their official Twitter account.

Oluoch confirmed the development on Twitter posting: “Goodbyes are hard to say. It was an honour putting on this special jersey. We have been together through ups and downs and maybe this is the right time to take another challenge. Ahsante sana (Thank you so much) Sharks.”

Oluoch joined Sharks at the start of the 2021/22 season from National Super League side APS Bomet.

He became an instant hit, scoring five goals in their opening five matches of the season.

He was thus seen as the right replacement of the 2020/21 FKF-PL top scorer Eric Kapaito, who ditched the club for Ethiopian side Abra Minch.

But Oluoch's season was riddled with injuries, which saw him miss several matches. His 12 goals placed him third third in the scorers chart, behind Kenya Police's Cliffton Miheso (15 goals) and KCB’s Derrick Otanga (16 goals).

He becomes the latest player to leave coach William Muluya’s side during this transfer period.

Brian Olang’o, Brandon Obiero, Doglas Mokaya, Boniface Onyango, Patilah Omoto, Ziyadi Kiwanuki, Eric Mmata and Enock Wanyama are the other players who have exited the club.