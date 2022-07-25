Bandari sign duo ahead of new season

Bandari Football Club has completed the signing of Omar Somobwana and Mohammed Abeid.

Somobwana and Abeid, who joined from AFC Leopards and Coastal Heroes respectively, have been on loan at the club.



The pair penned down two-year contracts each and are expected continue to strengthen Bandari’s hunt for their maiden Kenyan Premier League title.



In a statement to media houses Monday, Bandari’s technical committee chairman Musa Hassan said that the duo are a reflection of the philosophy that will ensure the longevity of Bandari.

“Our core philosophy has been to develop young talent and this is why we have signed the two. We are looking to beef up the squad to push for a maiden title in the coming season,” said Hassan.

Somobwana is a dynamic defender hailing from Lamu and has played for national Under- 17 and 20 teams, while at St Anthony's Boys Kitale.

Omar was signed by AFC Leopards in 2020 and has been one of the main breakout youngsters in the youthful team under coach Patrick Aussems.

Hassan said the two are the first of many signings to come.

“I am happy to finally pen down an official contract and I am looking forward to have a good run while aiming to give Bandari good services. I have good chemistry with the head coach and I should thrive under his leadership,” said Abeid.

The club has also confirmed the departure of midfielders Collins Agade, a free agent, and Danson Namasaka to KCB.

Bandari has also recalled Wilberforce Lugogo and Hamid Mohammed after one year on loan at Sofapaka.