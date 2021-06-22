Sterling strikes as England beat Czechs to top Euro 2020 group

England's midfielder Jude Bellingham plays the ball during their UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in London on June 22, 2021.
JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • There was a huge cheer when it was announced that Scotland were now trailing 3-1 to Croatia as the game at Wembley lost some of its intensity.
  • Henderson briefly thought he had scored his first England goal late on but the goal was ruled out for offside.
  • England finished top of Group D with seven points while Croatia are second with four points. The Czech Republic will join them in the last 16 as one of best third-placed teams.

London

