Sterling slaying ghosts of England past at Euro 2020

England's forward Raheem Sterling (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 match against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Manchester City star is already playing in his fourth major tournament but his talent, until now, had not been fully appreciated by the England support.
  • A precocious young player when England crashed out at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, Sterling was one of the fall guys two years later as Roy Hodgson's side exited Euro 2016 in embarrassing fashion against Iceland.

London, United Kingdom

