Mueller's Wembley miss 'hurts like hell' as Germany exit Euro 2020

Germany's forward Thomas Mueller.

Germany's forward Thomas Mueller reacts after a missed chance during their Uefa Euro  2020 round of 16 match against England at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021.  

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With England 1-0 up in Tuesday's last 16 clash thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal, Mueller managed to break clear of the England defence with nine minutes left, but fired agonisingly wide with the goal at his mercy.
  • The 31-year-old was recalled from a two-year international football exile to play at the Euro finals.

Berlin, Germany

