'Stay home!' Gor, Leopards fans urged ahead of Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola have urged their supporters to abide by the government's directive that no fan will be allowed to attend Sunday's "Mashemeji" Derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Speaking Friday at a joint press conference held at the match's venue, the two club officials asked their supporters to follow the much-anticipated clash from their homes, to avoid trouble with police.

“This match will be broadcasted on television so I would like to advise Gor Mahia supporters to stay at home and enjoy this game from there. We expect that there will be a lot of decorum so please do not come because there will be a lot of policemen. We want to have a peaceful match between us and our shemeji,” said Ochola.

Leopards Chairman Shikanda said: “My kind request is that fans stay at home and watch the match on television. I can assure them that they will enjoy it. There will be no point in coming to have running battles with policemen.”

The press conference was also attended by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno, General Service Unit Chief Inspector Wilson Mwangi and Kasarani Officer Commanding Station Chief Inspector Kennedy Ongombe.

Owing to the ban on gatherings at stadiums due to Covid-19, it will be the first time ever that the clash between Kenya’s two top football clubs that enjoy massive following across the country will not have the fanfare always staged by their supporters.

Hopes of having a smaller number of the two clubs supporters attending the match were shuttered Thursday, when Otieno told journalists that they are not “ready” to have them at the stadiums.

And on Friday, Otieno warned the supporters from hoovering around the match’s venue, insisting that they will be arrested.

“There will be adequate security at the stadium to protect the players and anyone who might not heed to this call to stay at home. It is important to note that people who come at the stadium stand a chance of being arrested and due process being taken against them,” he said.

Shikanda and Ochola said that on several occasions, their request to have a smaller number of their supporters attending the match was turned down by the government. They have thus encouraged the government to relax the restriction on fans for the betterment of the game.

“We want to ask the government to allow at least 2,000 people to start watching these games under strict Covid-19 protocols, which I believe FKF can handle,” said Ochola.