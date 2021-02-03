'Come baby, come': Samba boy Fonseca ready to dance at ‘Mashemeji’ derby

After just less than a week since joining Gor Mahia, Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca says he has heard so much about the ‘Mashemeji’ derby that he can’t wait to make his debut and score on Sunday.

Gor and their sworn eternal rivals AFC Leopards clash for the first time this season in this much anticipated fixture at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi from 3pm.

Consultations are underway between the government and the federation whether or not to allow a limited number of fans in the stadium to watch the big match.

All KPL matches are closed to spectators as part of Covid-19 rules to help slow the spread of the deadly viral disease.

Nation Sport caught up with the Brazilian striker at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho, Nairobi.

Fonseca asserted that he is always yearning for a win in every game.

He joined the record champions last week from Fortaleza FC that plays in the Categoria Primera B in Brazil where he scored five goals last season.

Because of language issues, Fonseca only speaks Portuguese, thus this scribe was forced to use an interpreter and sign language to communicate with the Brazilian.

“I have heard about the derby and they have informed me this is the most important game in this country. My target is to score goals and for the shortest time I have been in this team, everyone talks of winning in the derby,” said Fonseca.

During the session, Silva who is a central striker but can also play on the flanks, completed most of his passes, fought hard to win balls and showed glimpses of the fabled Brazilian flair.

The 20-year-old forward did not feature in Gor’s 3-1 demolition of Bandari last weekend, but said he was ready to hit the ground running on Sunday.

A number of Green Army fans also turned up to watch Fonseca and perhaps ascertain that he had the football prowess that his country is famed for.

“Gor has enthusiastic fans who have welcomed me well since my arrival. My work is to score goals for the club and win titles. I have to begin with the derby,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars have shifted their home matches from Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to Kericho Green Stadium in Kericho.

The 60-year-old Afraha Stadium is set to undergo major refurbishment. Ulinzi Stars will play their first home match in Kericho on Monday against Western Stima.

Additional reporting by Francis Mureithi