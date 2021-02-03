Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

'Come baby, come': Samba boy Fonseca ready to dance at ‘Mashemeji’ derby

New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Brazilian forward relishing a go at K’Ogalo’s old enemies AFC Leopards on Sunday

After just less than a week since joining Gor Mahia, Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca says he has heard so much about the ‘Mashemeji’ derby that he can’t wait to make his debut and score on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.