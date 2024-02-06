Star striker Osimhen’s mystery injury ruffles Super Eagles plans

In Bouake

Anxiety hangs over the Nigerian camp yesterday as star striker Victor Osimhen’s participation in their semi-final against South Africa remained in question.

Osimhen, a vital cog in Nigeria’s attacking machinery, has been battling an “abdominal issue’’ and did not travel with the team to their training camp in Bouake. This fuelled speculation over his availability today.

Adding to the tension, head coach José Peseiro offered little clarity on Osimhen’s situation, stating he would have a better understanding by today afternoon.

Osimhen’s absence could be a major blow to Nigeria, considering his contributions of a goal and his energetic, high-pressing style.

However, Peseiro had a talented pool of attackers, including Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu, and Terem Moffi, who could fill any void left by Osimhen.

“I cannot answer right because it’s a problem with health, and I think tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon I can know better if he can play or not,” said José Peseiro.

The Nigeria FA released a statement just before Monday’s departure, citing an abdominal issue requiring Osimhen to remain in Abidjan for medical evaluation.

“Members of the team travelled from Abidjan to Bouake today via a 10 pm Air Cote D’Ivoire flight,” read the statement.

Abdominal discomfort

“Osimhen did not, however, make the trip as a result of abdominal discomfort.

“Team medics confirmed that the Napoli striker has been placed under close watch with a medical team member staying in Abidjan with him.

The exact nature and cause of the discomfort remains unclear, but the striker appeared somewhat fatigued when substituted late in the quarter-final win over Angola.

Meanwhile, South Africa have confirmed talented 20-year-old Thapelo Maseko has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament. The speedy forward, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, picked up a muscle injury late in the game against Cape Verde.

“A little update about the injured player Thapelo Maseko,” said Bafana coach Hugo Broos. “So, he has muscle injury grade 3. So, the tournament is almost finished, but he stays with us. He doesn’t go to South Africa.”