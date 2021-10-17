SS Assad beat Luanda Villa to seal NSL spot

SS Asaad beat Luanda Villa 2-1 in a National Division One promotion play-off at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo to qualify for the 2021/22 National Super League (NSL) season slated to kick off in December.

The Coastal outfit, whose goals were scored by Abdullah Hamadi Mbeka and Juma Mwinyi, now becomes the third team from Football Kenya Federation Division One to be promoted to the second tier competition after Naivas and Mara Sugar earned automatic qualification for winning their respective Zones.

Paul Munala reduced the deficit for Villa in the 65th minute, but their efforts to equalise and bag the winner were thwarted by a strong Assad defense marshalled by experienced centre back Suleiman Pepe.

The Kwale-based Asaad finished second in Zone A behind winners Naivas who ended the season on 69 points while Luanda finished second in Zone B that was won by Mara Sugar on 59 points.

“We played well and I thank the players for the win. We got the first goal quickly and gained more confidence and dictated proceedings in the contest. From the onset we were the better side and I was optimistic of getting this win,” said Assad tactician Ali Marumu.

His opposite number and former Kenyan international Francis Oduor bemoaned missed chances in the game promising to fight again next season in the lower league to earn automatic promotion in the 2022/23 season.

“We were unlucky to lose the game and it was disappointing that we created many chances that we did not convert. We have to go back, build our confidence and fight to be among the top teams so that we can get direct promotion next season,” said Oduor in his post-match interview.