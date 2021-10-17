SS Assad beat Luanda Villa to seal NSL spot

SS Assad FC of Ukunda finished second in the National Division One League Group A.

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • The Coastal outfit, whose goals were scored by Abdullah Hamadi Mbeka and Juma Mwinyi, now becomes the third team from Football Kenya Federation Division One to be promoted to the second tier competition
  • Paul Munala reduced the deficit for Villa in the 65th minute, but their efforts to equalise and bag the winner were thwarted by a strong Assad defense marshalled by experienced centre back Suleiman Pepe
  • The qualification of Assad has increased the number of  teams from the Coast participating  in the second top tier league  to four with others being Modern Coast Rangers, Mwatate United and Coast Stima

SS Asaad beat Luanda Villa 2-1 in a National Division One promotion play-off at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo to qualify for the 2021/22 National Super League (NSL) season slated to kick off in December.

