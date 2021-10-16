Coast rallies behind SS Assad in NSL promotion play-off

SS Assad FC head coach Ali Marumu is relishing their play-off match against Luanda Villa today to determine the third team that will be promoted to the National Super League (NSL) as Coast residents rally behind them.

SS Assad FC of Ukunda finished second in the National Division One League Group A and will play Group B runner-up Luanda Villa from Western Kenya at Utalii Sports Club in Nairobi, kick off 3pm.

“We’ve prepared well for the clash. It’s all system go for us to win the match and qualify for promotion for NSL next season. We pray to Almighty Allah to reward us for our efforts this year,” said Marumu on the eve of the clash.

Former Bandari goalkeeper Hatibu Chabindo said all his goalkeepers were in good shape and ready to put their bodies on the line for the club.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Kwale County branch appealed to Coast residents to pray for their SS Assad FC team ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Branch chairman Hamisi Mwakoja said they were looking forward to their team winning to prove Coast has many talented players and teams which can do well in the country’s top leagues.

"I believe our young players will play their hearts out as the entire Coast region residents will be praying for the team’s victory. I want the players to play with dedication to ensure they qualify for Kenya’s second tier league," said Mwakoja.