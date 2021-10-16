Coast rallies behind SS Assad in NSL promotion play-off

Assad

SS Assad FC of Ukunda finished second in the National Division One League Group A.

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • SS Assad FC of Ukunda finished second in the National Division One League Group A and will play  Group B runner-up Luanda Villa from Western Kenya at Utalii Sports Club in Nairobi, kick off 3pm.

SS Assad FC head coach Ali Marumu is relishing  their play-off match against Luanda Villa today to determine the third team that will be promoted to the National Super League (NSL) as Coast residents rally behind them.

