South Sudan stun Kenya in Kasarani friendly

A second minute strike by Tito Okello earned "Bright Stars" of South Sudan a historic 1-0 win over Kenya’s Harambee Stars in an international friendly match held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi Tuesday.

Heading into this match, the two teams had met four times with Harambee Stars triumphing in all. It was therefore no surprise to see the Bright Stars players celebrate wildly after the final whistle.

Before today’s encounter, the two teams had last met on March 13,2021 in an international friendly match held in Nairobi that the hosts won by a solitary goal.

Kenya, coached by Engin Firat, went into the tie looking to build on their 2-1 win over hosts Qatar in another friendly match held last Thursday.

But it was not the case as South Sudan, who are coached by Stephine Hen, superbly defended their early lead until the final minute of the match.

Harambee Stars captain Micheal Olunga (left) vies for the ball with South Sudan's Rashid Toha during their international friendly match on September 12, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Firat made one change to the side that stunned Qatar. He introduced defender Brian Mandela for Johnstone Omurwa, whose club Estrela da Amadora in Portugal requested to have him back ahead of their weekend clash against FC Porto.

It was a disappointing start for the hosts after Okello capitalised on a mistake by Joseph Okumu to fire the visitors ahead on two minutes.

Angry for an immediate response, the home supporters cheered loudly every forward move by Firat’s boys.

Midfielder Richard Odada was unlucky on 13 minutes when his shot after turning well at the edge of the box was headed by a white shirt for a fruitless corner-kick.

Harambee Stars' Eric Ouma (right) vies for the ball with Riak Chol of South Sudan during their international friendly match on September 12, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The visitors then attacked the other side through a counter attack, but Stars’ goalkeeper Bryne Omondi coolly gathered the ball, but released it poorly with South Sudan almost punishing him for the mistake.

South Sudan goalkeeper Joseph Luka made a brilliantly save with his finger tips in the 23rd minute to deny Kenneth Muguna from a one-on-one situation.

South Sudan made the first change of the match when Ivan Adebo replaced Christopher Mawa at the restart.

Kenya responded immediately with the introduction of Amos Nondi for Elvis Rupia.

With the home fans growing restless, Firat's charges continued to pile pressure for an equalizer with Olunga heading over the bar.

Firat added more fresh legs in his side, throwing in Clarke Oduor and Duke Abuya for Juma and Muguna respectively.

Olunga squandered a glorious chance in the 63rd minute when he unsuccessfully attempted to round goalkeeper Luka with the South Sudane defenders timely dispossessing him.

“We are happy because we won the game. Not everything was perfect but tactically, we were good,” said South Sudan coach Hen.