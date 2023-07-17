Simba raid Harambee Stars for top official

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have roped in Harambee Stars physiotherapist Wycliffe Omom as part of reorganisation of their technical bench for the 2023/24 season under head coach Roberto “Robertinho” Oliviera from Brazil.

Omom, who has previously served as a physiotherapist at Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs Mathare United and Police FC, arrived in Dar es Salaam last Tuesday to officially join Simba on a two-year deal.

His immediate former work station was at Police FC where he was part of the new look technical bench appointed when the club was promoted to the top tier league.

Omom has been a constant figure at the national team, Harambee Stars, since 2016 when Nick Mwendwa was elected Football Kenya Federation President.

He was part of Sebastian Migne’s backroom staff when Kenya participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking exclusively to Nation.Africa upon his arrival in Dar es Salaam, Omom said the Simba move was a step forward in his career and urged Kenyan technical officials to take up such roles to advance their skills.

“Tanzanian football has been on the rise in recent years and Simba has played a major role in this improvement. It’s a professional club and one that matches my expertise and ambitions," Omom said.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about Simba and I’m optimistic that my contribution in the sports medicine department will help take this great club to another level. The level of professionalism that I’ve witnessed so far is a big challenge to our clubs back home that football is now big business and we ought to change our approach,” said Omom, who holds a Diploma in Sports Science from Fifa.

The vastly travelled Omom will have little time to rest as he jetted out to Turkey over the weekend to link up with Simba for preseason training.

Omom will link up with another Kenyan Mikael Igendia at Simba who is the team manager and Head of Sports Science.

The reconstitution of Simba’s technical bench has also seen Corneille Hategekimana join as the fitness coach this month.

Goalkeeper coach Daniel Cadena is the other addition on the technical bench.