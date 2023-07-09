Beldine Odemba named Kenya Police Bullets coach

Rising Starlets tactician Beldine Odemba has been appointed Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) side Kenya Police Bullets FC (formerly Thika Queens) head coach.

She takes over from Bentah Achieng who managed the club before it was acquired by Football Kenya Premier League side (FKLF-PL) Kenya Police FC.

"Odemba has signed a four-year contract. She is one of the experienced female coaches we have in the country," said Kenya Police CEO Chris Oguso.

"Our aim is to play in the CAF Women Champions League next season. We have all it takes to reach there. We are forming a new team and preparations are underway, we can't wait for the season to start," added Oguso.

Bullets have also acquired the services of goalkeeper Diana Tembesi from KWPL champions Vihiga Queens.