Controversial AFC Leopards coach Aussems quits

AFC Leopards will be in the market for a new coach after Belgian Patrick Aussems on Monday announced that he will not renew his contract with the club.

“For personal and private reasons, I will not be able to renew contract with AFC Leopards! Thanks to my players, my staff, the incredible fans for the last two years, I wish Ingwe all the best! Asante sana,” tweeted Aussems on Monday.

The 58-year-old former Simba coach joined Ingwe on a two-year contract with Leopards on February 9, 2021.

The contracted had lapsed with reports indicating that Leopards were willing to extend it. The well-travelled veteran tactician guided Leopards to a seventh place finish in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League with 51 points, a massive 19 behind winners Gor Mahia.

During his time at Ingwe, Aussems courted a lot of controversy.

From run ins with journalists to a spat with Tusker coach Robert Matano, Aussems spared no one.

Aussems attracted widespread criticism after asking a journalist if he was "stupid" after Leopards' barren draw with Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on February 5. The journalist had asked a question.

He claimed that he was misquoted.

He would then claim that it was because he feared being misinterpreted again that he decided to respond to post match questions in French after Leopards' 6-0 win over FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

He also had a run in with Sofapaka's coach David Ouma, who was then an assistant coach at the club, last year.

Speaking during NTV’s Monday night sports show - SportOn! on February 13, Aussems tipped Leopards to dominate Kenyan football for the next five years, should it keep all the players currently in its fold, and make at least four key signings.

He also stressed on the need for the establishment of more sports facilities across the country, as a way to have Kenyan football in the global map.

“The future is bright for AFC Leopards,” said the coach then.

“Building a team with young players is a process. Sometimes it takes three to four years. Now we (Leopards) are in the second year (of building) but if we keep all our players, and are allowed to recruit in three or four positions, for the next four or five years, I think it will be an era of AFC Leopards for sure.”