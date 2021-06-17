Sierra Leone finally quench Afcon thirst

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio gestures to jubilant fans

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio (centre) gestures to jubilant fans outside State House/State House Communications Unit on June 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A visibly happy President Julius Maada Bio took time out of his schedule to make a brief appearance at the entrance of State House, where a large crowd of jubilant youths had gathered to celebrate
  • Tuesday’s match, which was played in the Guinean capital, Conakry, was the last qualifying match for the continental tournament that's scheduled for Cameroon in 2022
  • When the Leone Stars play their first match in Cameron next year, it will be their first in 25 years since Sierra Leone was last represented at the continental tournament

Very few things unite Sierra Leoneans like the game of football does.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.