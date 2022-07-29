Shock as SDT now stops FKF-PL promotion play-off

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) Friday stopped the Football Kenya Federation Premier League play-off between Wazito and Murang’a Seal that was planned for Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday

SDT has issued a temporary injunction to stop the play-off until an application filed before the court is heard and determined.

“An order of temporary injunction be and is hereby issued stopping the FKF premier league play-off scheduled for July 30, 2022 between Murang’a Seal and Wazito pending the hearing and determination of this application and the Application dated 25th July 29, 2022 or further orders of this Tribunal,” the orders read in part.

Ms Cynthia Gachara, an advocate representing Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala had filed an application under the certificate of urgency.

Nation Sport understands that the FKF Transition Committee is yet to issue rulings on three cases involving Muhoroni Youth and the club believes if the rulings go in their favour, they will climb to second place on the log and earn automatic promotion.

FKF TC had earlier on Friday indicated that the first leg match of the promotion play-off would go on as planned.

FKF Transition Committee made the announcement on Friday barely a day after the Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDAC) ordered it to review the National Super League (NSL) table as Zoo FC was not eligible to play the second tier matches in the 2021/22 season.

“We hereby wish to inform you that the customary pre-match meeting for the first leg playoff match between Wazito FC and Murang’a Seal will be held at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday starting 10:00am,” a statement signed by FKF-TC head of secretariat Lindah Oguttu read in part.

"As part of the organisation arrangements for the match, the host team is expected to secure the venue including the pre-match meeting hall as well as arrange for adequate security on match day. FKF-TC shall cater for ambulance services, match officials and ball boys’ payments.”

While Wazito finished 17th on the FKF-PL table, Murang’a Seal were ranked third on the NSL standings.

The match had on Thursday been thrown in limbo after IDAC ordered the review of the NSL table for the 2021/22 season that ended last weekend.

While issuing a ruling in a case that Muhoroni Youth had in conjunction with other second tier clubs protested the legibility of Zoo FC to participate in the league on Thursday, IDAC ruled that the Kericho-based side was not eligible to play in the league.

Zoo FC had been expelled from Kenyan Premier League in March last year for match fixing. Fifa Disciplinary Committee expelled Zoo from the 2020/21 season after the club was found guilty of match fixing, which is a violation of the 2019 Fifa Disciplinary Code.

“A direction has been issued that the federation expunge all matches played by Zoo FC and all points earned or lost by the said team on the league table as the team featured illegally in the Super League for the 2021/22 season,” the ruling read in part.

“The federation should update the league table with all the expunged matches and disseminate the updated league table to all teams in the league.”

If the table will be reviewed as directed, Murang’a Seal who finished third will leapfrog Fortune Sacco to second in the log with 68 points, two ahead of Fortune who will drop to third on 66 points. Muhoroni Youth will remain fourth but will increase their point tally to 66.

Currently, Fortune Sacco are second with 69 points while Murang’a Seal are ranked third on 65 points.

In the first leg, Fortune Sacco beat Zoo 1-0 at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County while a match between Zoo and Murang’a Seal was abandoned.

As a result, Murang’a Seal were docked three points and two goals by the caretaker committee for abandoning the fixture that was slated for January 9.

The match was scheduled to be staged at Kericho Green Stadium but it was not played after the hosts failed to provide an ambulance within 30 minutes after kick off in accordance with the league's protocol, a move that prompted the visitors to walk away.

Muhoroni Youth had lost 2-1 to Zoo at Kericho Green Stadium.

Zoo FC and Dandora Love did not finish the season as they pulled out in June citing match manipulation, poor officiating and incompetence in the manner in which football activities were being run in the country.

Following the move, the FKF-TC expunged all matches that the team had played in the second leg from the table but first leg matches counted.