Shock as Omala's move to Algeria collapses

Gor Mahia has absolved itself from blame after striker Benson Omala's loan move to Algerian top-flight side JS Saoura fell through on Monday night.

The club had on Monday evening released a statement announcing that the 22- year-old would be moving to North Africa until the end of the season with the option of a permanent deal if he impressed the side.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier said the club did the needful to ensure the striker moved to Algeria, but was also cautious of the move given some of those involved were strangers and the whole move looked fishy.

"Three people came to my office when we were having the usual Executive Committee meeting on Thursday and insisted on seeing us late evening. One was a Somali man known as Ali, Omala's agent Stephen Ochiel and another man.

"When we finished our meeting, they told us they were interested in signing Omala, but upon interrogation, we found Ali who was at the forefront and didn't even know where the city was found. That was shocking to us," said Rachier.

Part of the proposal they presented to Gor Mahia to entice the club to release Omala was they would give him a fully furnished house, an executive car and pay him a salary of Sh1.2 million (8000 dollars). Gor was to be paid Sh3.2 million (20,000 dollars) if they released the player.

Rachier said they would consult with coach Johnathan McKinstry if he would be willing to release Omala because the club had a league match on Saturday against Kenya Police and the player needed to focus on the game.

According to Rachier, club official Gerphas Okuku called Omala to know if he was aware of the deal, but shockingly the player said he knew nothing concerning any offer.

"It was on a Friday and Omala said he was not aware of any deal. The coach said since there was a match on Saturday, such a discussion would destabilise the player,” added Rachier.

On Saturday, pressure continued to build on Gor to release the player with his father Peter Oluoch making numerous calls to Rachier, other club officials, and even Information, Communication, and Digital Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

The club contacted Omala again and this time he agreed that he was ready to move having received an enticing offer.

“We are paying Sh150,000 and if somebody is paying you Sh1.2 million then you have to be enticed,” said Rachier, adding that at that point the club gave him the go-ahead to move to JS Saoura.

Since the deadline for the Algerian transfer window was on Monday midnight, the club started doing all the necessary paperwork and by the time they were releasing a statement on Omala’s departure, all the approval was on JS Soura’s side.

“We even made a follow-up in the TMS system and even called Ochiel and Omala’s father's phone was off. It was at 11 pm on Monday that we were informed the transfer had failed and JS Soura had registered another player."

Omala’s father had on Monday told this scribe that Gor was frustrating his son’s move to JS Saoura.

However, Omala’s agent blamed Gor Mahia for sabotage and greed because they demanded Sh6.4 million and delayed in finishing the paperwork.

“This deal would have been closed by Friday because I sent it to the club on Wednesday night and we met on Thursday where even Omala was present,

Gor officials demanded Sh6.4 million (40,000 dollars) and lowered it to Sh4.8 million (30,000 dollars) but that couldn’t work,” he said.

“They should have rejected it out rightly rather than making outrageous demands then accepting too late when JS Soura had got fed up and looked for another player and the transfer window deadline in Algeria was nearing,” he added.