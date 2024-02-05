Gor Mahia striker Omala joins Algerian side on loan

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has moved to Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura on loan for the rest of the season, the club announced on Monday.

Omala, 22, is this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League top scorer with nine goals and featured in their 3-1 loss to Kenya Police on Saturday. It was K'Ogalo's first loss of the season.

"The two clubs have signed a loan agreement with the possibility of a permanent move if the player impresses JS- Saoura during the loan period," said a statement from Gor Mahia.

As the Executive Committee of Gor Mahia, we wish Omala a good outing there being aware of his immense ability in the field of play and we remain optimistic that these two clubs will foster a good rapport now and in the future," the statement added.

Last season, he emerged as the runners up in the Golden Boot race, netting 26 goals, one less than Elvis Rupia.

Omala joined Gor at the start of the 2020/21 season, which was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic from Western Stima.

He had netted nine goals in his maiden season at the top flight league with Western Stima during the 2019/20 season, while still studying at Kisumu Day High School.