Shock Ajax star robbed at home in Amsterdam

Top Ajax attacking midfielder Dusan Tadic was wounded when robbers ambushed him outside his Amsterdam home, Dutch news reports said on Wednesday.

The apparently targeted attack on the star Serbian player in late July was the latest in a spate of robberies on Dutch celebrities, national broadcaster NOS said.

Two men wearing motorbike helmets accosted Tadic as he stepped out of his car outside his home in the Dutch capital's south two weeks ago, the daily tabloid De Telegraaf said.

"It seems they wanted to rob him of his valuable wrist-watch," the paper said.

"After a short pursuit Tadic was involved in a scuffle in which he managed to open the visor of one of the helmets and hit the robber, the paper said.

Tadic then ran into a nearby cafe and called the police.

The robbers got away and no arrests have been made, the paper added.

A few days later the Ajax footballer was seen with plasters on his hand during a season opener against PSV, Amsterdam daily Het Parool reported.

The assault on Tadic is the latest in a spate of such attacks on celebrities and sports stars.

Last year former PSV attacker Eran Zahavi and his family were tied up and robbed of money and possessions.