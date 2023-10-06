Shabana shock Tusker for first win of season, Posta extend lead

Shabana upset former champions Tusker 1-0 in a closely contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.

Shabana, who had not won any of the opening five matches of the campaign, got their breakthrough on 70 minutes through Vincent Nyabuto's header.

Shabana fans celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 6, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Nyabuto headed home a perfectly weighted free-kick delivered by former Tusker defender Rodgers Aloro.

This was Tusker's second loss of the season. The brewers have won twice and drawn in as matches in their opening six games of the campaign.

“I’m very impressed by the way the team played. We played well against Leopards and the momentum continued here against Tusker. This win is good and will boost the confidence in the squad,” said Shabana coach Sammy Okoth.

“I feel this 10-day break shouldn’t have come at this time because we had started feeling the intensity of the league and were catching up well. We have found our rhythm and have now to start recording positive results,” he said, referring to the international break that comes after this weekend's round six matches.

Before the win, Shabana had recorded identical 1-1 draws against FC Talanta, Kenya Police and AFC Leopards. Their two losses have come against Murang’a Seal and Kariobangi Sharks.

His opposite number Robert Matano blamed lackluster defending for the loss.

“We defended poorly and we got our chances but failed to capitalise. This is football, you win, lose or draw and we have lost. This season we have not performed to our expectations and that has to change,” said Matano.

Elsewhere, leaders Posta Rangers continued with their fairlytale with a 2-0 win over visiting Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani Annex on Friday.

Captain Kennedy Owino opened the scoring for John Kamau's men on 71 minutes before midfielder Brian Otieno added the second seven minutes from time.

In the other league match, FC Talanta staged a dramatic comeback to hold Kakamega Homeboyz to a 3-3 draw at Bukhungu Stadium.

Defender Brian Eshihanda and Davies Kasriye gave Homeboyz an early 2-0 lead before Lucas Waitere and Erick Ombija brought Ken Kenyatta's charges level at half-time.