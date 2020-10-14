Shabana fans to President Kenyatta: Please give us a bus

Shabana FC’s fans have written to the head of state requesting him to donate a bus to the club when he presides over the Mashujaa Day celebrations in the region on Tuesday next week.

The Kisii-based National Super League (NSL) side has been struggling to honour matches due to financial constraints since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed two years ago. They depend on contributions from fans to honour matches.

“We wish to put to you a humble request as fans of Shabana F.C. Your Excellency, since this club was established in 1980s to promote talent, it has been a powerhouse in producing top footballers in the country," read part of the letter seen by Nation Sport andsigned by the branch’s fans organising secretary, Simon Oriosa.

"Since its formation, the club has supplied the national team with great players among them Henry Motego, Mike Okoth, the late Henry Nyandoro, Elijah Onsika and Richard Otambo."

Managers at the club cite financial constraints as the main cause for its dwindling performance in the second tier.

The former KPL giants finished 10th in the last campaign, missing the opportunity to qualify to the top flight league.

The club will be playing second tier games for the third season since they were promoted from Division One towards the end of 2018.

“Your Excellency, the purpose of this letter is to request you to donate us, Shabana FC, a bus (63 Seater) to help the club address the transport challenge that has continued to cripple us financially."

"As fans we are working towards re-organizing and re-energising the club in a move to return it to top flight football in the premier league. Your kind gesture will go a long way in helping the club regain its star status.” .

Two weeks ago, authorities at the club launched a nationwide fans registration in a move to help the club stay afloat financially ahead of next season.

According to the club’s chairman Jared Nivaton, registration is done at a standard fee of Sh1,000 and they are targeting more than 10,000 members.

“After registration and depending on its success, we will convene a meeting with all members at Gusii Stadium on a consultative agenda to forge the way forward on the management of our club."

"We will later adopt membership categories with annual or monthly subscriptions. The categories will include: Gold, silver, bronze and ordinary. They will be classified this way with different rights and privileges," Nivaton told Nation Sport.

He reiterated that if the club manages to get Sh10 million before the start of the football season, they will challenge for the title and promotion.

The club’s vice chairman, Yobesh Nyandoro, told Nation Sport that the club parts with more than Sh1.2m per month in salaries and other allowances. The club's main source of income was gate collections and contributions from well-wishers.

The club is scheduled to renew their rivalry with KPL side AFC Leopards during the Mashujaa Day Cup at Gusii Stadium on October 20.

“It’s confirmed that Shabana will host AFC Leopards on Tuesday and the match has been captured in the programme," said Kisii county executive for sports Duke Mainga.

Leopard’s chairman Dan Shikanda said that they had received the invitation and they were ready to honour the match.

“We want to use that match as part of our preseason training. If all goes well, it will be a big match," said Shikanda.