Sakaja Super Cup set to kick off in Nairobi

Football Kenya Federation has partnered with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to identify, tap and nurture talent from grassroots level across the county.

Through the inaugural Sakaja Super Cup set to kick off on September 30, the two entities aim to identify and grow untapped talent from grassroots level. The Sakaja Super Cup finals will be staged on December 16.

Football Kenya Federation National Executive Member for Nairobi, Michael Majua, said: "It (Sakaja Super Cup) will help our youth to develop their football careers and from this we can have the next stars. It will also impact greatly on the growth of football in Nairobi.”

Nairobi County Government Chief Officer for Sports Talents, Skills Development and Care Oscar Igaida assured football clubs that the county government is committed to offer the necessary support to the Sakaja Foundation for the tournament.

“The county is prepared to support the tournament and wants to assure all clubs that the tournament will be successful,” said Igaida.

According to the Governor’s liaison officer Osman Khalif, the tournament is aimed at providing Nairobi youth with an opportunity to exploit their talent which is a way of creating employment.

“The Sakaja Super Cup is not just about the competition; it is a celebration of the spirit of football, unity and community. It is an opportunity for players, coaches, and fans to come together, forge new friendships and create lasting memories,” said Khalif.