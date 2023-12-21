Sakaja Super Cup's best get cash rewards

The best players in the just concluded Sakaja Super Cup were feted on Thursday for their exemplary performance in the three-month tournament.

The men’s Golden Boot award went three players - Cedric Achweya (Kawasaki), Geoffrey Erambo (Riruta 105) and Creative Hands’ Caleb Abuga - who all scored 11 goals each.

They received Sh50,000 each for that achievement.

Nairobi region secondary schools girls’ football champions striker Sheila Atsachi bagged the women’s Golden Boot award by netting six goals. She also pocketed Sh50,000.

The tournament’s second runners-up Victor’s Faith ace Ramadhan Waliaula and the women champions, Club Jojo’s Florence Akinyi, were crowned as the tournament’s Most Valuable Players (MVP) in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

They received Sh50,000 each.

Goalkeeper Naomi Achieng’ of Kibarage Girls and Hunters shot stopper Bramwel Katari won the Golden Glove awards and Sh50,000.

Gift Mumo of Kawasaki was named the Most Promising Player and awarded Sh50,000.

Embakasi South’s Curtis Sitati and Langata’s Adan Ibrahim were named best tournament coordinators and were rewarded with Sh50,000 each.

The fans of Creative Hands, who lost in the quarters, were declared as the Best Fan Base and rewarded Sh300,000.

Supporters of the 2011 Sakata Ball Nairobi region runners-up Asec Huruma took home Sh200,000 after their fan base emerged as the second best.

The cheering squad of the tournament’s champions Githurai All Stars completed the podium to pocket Sh100,000.

Fifa Best’s supporters were fourth best and got a consolation of Sh 50,000.

The Best Fan base was judged according to their creativity, mobilisation, cheering and discipline in the terraces while cheering their favourite teams.

The Sakaja Super Cup ended on Tuesday with Githurai All Stars stealing the show in the men’s category, as Embakasi Central’s Club Jojo claimed the women’s bragging rights at the Police Sacco Stadium.

Full list of awards





Champions

Ladies

1. Club Jojo

2. Kibagare Girls

3. Michezo Halisi

Men

1. Githurai Allstars

2. Kawasaki

3. Victor's Faith

Golden Boot

Ladies

(6 goals) Sheila Atsachi (Dagoretti mixed school)

Men (11 goals each)

1. Cedric achweya (Kawasaki)

2. Geoffrey Erambo (Riruta 105)

3. Caleb abuga(Creative hands)

MVP

Florence Akinyi (Club Jojo)

Ramadhan Waliaula simiyu (Victor's Faith)

Golden glove

Men- Bramwell katari (Dandora hunters) Ladies - Naomi Achieng (Kibagare girls)

Most promising player

Gift Mumo (Kawasaki)

Best coordinator Adan Ibrahim (Langata) Curtis saiti (Embakasi South)

Best fan base