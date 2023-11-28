Sakaja Cup enters crucial stage

The Sakaja Super Cup football tournament enters inter-constituencies stage this week, with matches spread in various venues in Nairobi.

The inter-constituency matches will be played on Thursday, and on Sunday.

According to the draw, Bomas of Kenya are scheduled to play KYSA Thursday in an all-Nairobi East Affair, while Eastleigh South United face Pumwani Sports Club.

The 2011 Safaricom Sakata Ball Nairobi Region runners-up Asec Huruma from Mathare have a date with Riruta 105 from Dagoreritti, while as Kibra Arts are scheduled to meet Kawasaki from Starehe.

Classic FC from Embakasi North will play Westlands’ Kibagare Slums, while Makadara’s Makadara Youth will do battle with Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University from Roysambu.

Westlands’ Leads United will be eyeing the scalp of Mathare’s Comrade FC as B 13 face Fifa Best in a Dagoretti derby. Technical University Hummers from Starehe are drawn to play Kibra’s Sita Mbili.