Ruto: Kenya will be ready to co-host Afcon, Chan

President William Ruto on Monday reassured CAF president Patrice Motsepe that neighbours Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will be ready to host the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Speaking during the CAF Executive Committee Meeting at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi, Ruto said the two football tournaments mean a lot to East Africa, thus the three governments will pull all stops to ensure the regions host the events.

“I have really disturbed my brother here (Motsepe), I think I am almost becoming a pest. I keep him on the phone for many minutes because hosting Chan and Afcon is a major milestone for us as EA,” said Dr Ruto.

“I have had a conversation with my two colleagues, Yoweri Museveni (President of Uganda) and Samia Suluhu (President of Tanzania) and we are all aligned in making sure that both events, we give you the best possible support to make sure that it happens,” added the President of Kenya.

The 2024 Chan has been slated for February 1 to 28 next year and will only feature players plying their trade in their domestic leagues.

The 2024 edition was initially planned for September this year, but Caf has postponed it to next year.

Kenya is in a race against time to have Nyayo National Stadium or Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi ready to host the tournaments.

Speaking on Sunday during an inspection tour of Kenyan venues expected to host the events, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Kipchumba Murkomen reiterated that MISC will be ready for use in November this year.

The inspection of the venues was led by Motsepe. Nyayo National Stadium is expected to be closed down soon to allow for the replacement of the playing surface and other renovation works.

“I can confirm to you that this goes beyond us as leaders and governments. It is all the way to the people, they are supervising us to make sure that everything is put in place so that we host not just a successful football event but the best that we can, so on behalf of my colleagues from East Africa, I want to give you our assurance that we will put at your disposal every facility and support that we can to make sure this happens,” said President Ruto.

He thanked CAF for awarding Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania the rights to host Africa's premier football tournament.

Apart from leading to the construction of a new stadium in Kenya – Talanta Sports City on the Ngong road, Ruto said they will pull all stops to host the upcoming Chan and Afcon since they will go a long way in improving the economy of the three countries.

“You (CAF) have helped us create jobs, and many other things and that is why this thing is immensely important to us, so Patrice and your team, let me give you my word that if there are any issues, these men know how to find me,’ said the Head of State. Talanta Sports City will have a capacity of 60,000 people and it is expected to be ready in December 2025.

Speaking on Sunday after the ongoing refurbishment of MISC, Motsepe said he is impressed by Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 Afcon.