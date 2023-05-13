Ruto appoints football administrators Mbarak, Mgendi to Bandari FC board

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Captain William Ruto has overhauled Bandari FC Board of Trustees and appointed experienced football administrator Twaha Mbarak as the new vice-chairman of the Coast-based side.

In the new appointment, the KPA boss has retained Abdullah Samatar as the chairman of the coastal based outfit.

Long serving Bandari CEO Edward Oduor has been replaced by Haji Masemo.

In the changes, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Coast Region National Executive Committee Member Gabriel Mgendi has been named as a member of the board.

Raymond Ogolla, Cleopatra Taabu and Salim Ali were appointed as treasurer, public relations officer and organising secretary respectively.

Other members appointed are former footballer Wycliffe Anyangu, Vincent Kosgey, Nursing Shekuwe, Patricia Manthi and John Kiptoo Maritim.

Among the notable former board members who have been replaced are former FKF presidential aspirant Herbart Mwachiro and Musa Hassan Musa who at one time served as the club chairman.

“I thank the MD for this appointment and will serve diligently in my role to ensure the club conquers both local and continental football,” Mbarak told Nation Sport.

“Bandari is a big team and should be competing effectively for the league title every season. With the huge support the club has, we should also be playing continental football and I'm determined to ensure we achieve that," he added.