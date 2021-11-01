Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Man Utd?

Ronaldo

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

  • United are preparing for Tuesday's Champions League encounter against Atalanta after a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Tottenham that helped ease the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 5-0 hammering by Liverpool.
  • Ronaldo will go into the match on a high after ending a mini-drought in the league, scoring a superb volley and setting up Edinson Cavani for United's second.

