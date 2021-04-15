Real Madrid stand alone against Europe's new order

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro controls the ball during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Liverpool at Anfield on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Only one of these clubs will make the final this time, but they will keep coming back, and it might only get harder even for the likes of Real to stop them.

  • Manchester City have gone beyond the quarter-finals for the first time since Pep Guardiola's appointment as coach in 2016 and their reward is a last-four clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

    It is a blockbuster tie and a rare meeting of the two clubs who have led that transformation of European football under the ownership of Abu Dhabi and Qatar respectively.

Paris

