Raila congratulates Senegal for Round 16 berth

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga on Tuesday was among thousands of football fans who congratulated Senegal for qualifying for Round of 16 in the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Lions of Teranga made Africa proud after becoming the first team from the continent to reach the knock out stage of the competition.

Coach Aliou Cisse's charges weathered a strong challenge from Ecuador to beat the South Americans 2-1 in their last Group 'A' match. The victory saw them proceed to the next round having garnered six points, one behind leaders Netherlands who beat Qatar 2-0 to also advance.

Odinga, who is the Gor Mahia patron and a former footballer, was impressed by Senegal's great show on the pitch and was optimistic the team will go far in the tournament.

"Well in! The Lions of Teranga have done our continent proud, what a splendid display of football. Congratulations Senegal on qualifying for the Round of 16 at the #FIFAWorldCup," wrote Odinga on his social media platforms.

"Even with the injured talisman Sadio Mane out of the tournament, Senegal players have proved to the world that they are not a pushover,” added Odinga in a statement sent by ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale.

Having finished second, Senegal will meet the team which finishes top of Group 'B' in the Round of 16.