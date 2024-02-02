Promotion-chasing Naivas, Nairobi United clash in Machakos

The National Super League (NSL) resumes this weekend with 10 matches lined up across various venues in the country - six on Saturday and four on Sunday - as the second-tier league enters round 18.

The league was on a one-week break to pave the way for the Mozzart Bet Cup knock-out fixtures.

Leaders Naivas FC will be in Machakos to host high-flying Nairobi United at Kenyatta Stadium, as Mombasa Elite travel to Nairobi to take on second-placed Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds in another match expected to pull crowds.

“It’s a huge game, involving two big teams. We are meeting opponents who are also chasing promotion, as we are both involved in a battle for the top spot in the league to earn a direct slot the Premier League,” said Naivas coach Collins Omondi.

Having played 17 matches, Naivas, who dislodged Mathare United from the top after beating Vihiga Bullets 2-0 in a rescheduled fixture, are leading on 39 points while Nairobi United, boosting four wins in a row, are in the third position on 35.

Naivas' impressive record comprises 12 wins, three draws and only two defeats, while Mathare, on 37 points, have 11 victories, four draws and two losses.

Omondi is expected to go all out after recruiting experienced players in the mid-season transfer window.

Elsewhere, stubborn Mara Sugar will be away to Kajiado FC in another Saturday encounter at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County, while struggling Mombasa Stars host Gusii at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Luanda Villa, currently ranked eighth, will be at home to welcome Migori Youth in the last match on Saturday, while Sunday fixtures will see much improved SS Assad take on Kibera Black Stars at their Ukunda backyard.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Darajani Gogo v Vihiga Bullets (Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi)

Mathare United v Mombasa Elite (Ruaraka Grounds)

Naivas v Nairobi United (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos)

Kajiado v Mara Sugar (Ildamat Stadium)

Mombasa Stars v Gusii (Mbaraki Sports Club0, Luanda Villa v Migori Youth (Mumboha Grounds, 1pm)

Sunday

SS Assad v Kibera Black Stars (Ukunda Showground)

Mully Children’s Family va Dimba Patriots (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos)

Rainbow v Silibwet Leons (Vapor Grounds, Ngong)