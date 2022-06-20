President Uhuru hands over Sh4million to Gor, AFC

Giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards got a major financial boost on Monday after receiving the Sh4 million from President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.

The money was handed over to Gor Mahia officials and their AFC Leopards counterparts by State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua.

The money was part of the Sh24 million pledged by President Kenyatta to the two clubs after he attended the Mashemeji Derby duel, which ended 1-1 on May 8 at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga announced President Kenyatta's pledge while addressing thousands of ecstatic fans outside the stadium after the game.

He said out of the Sh12 million for each club, Sh2 million will be handed to the players, while Sh10 million will go to the clubs.

The Sh2 million gift each from the government comes two weeks after Gor and AFC Leopards were each awarded Sh1 million and Sh500,000 respectively after participating in the Madaraka Cup on June 1 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor beat their arch-rivals on post match penalties after a 1-1 draw in the regular time.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola, who attended the event with club chairman Ambrose Rachier, thanked the President and his entire government for the good gesture.

AFC Leopards were represented by chairman Dan Shikanda among other officials.

"We are very grateful to his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta as Gor Mahia. The president had other engagements and the money was delivered to us by State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua. The President has helped us a lot and we really want to thank him for this money which will help us in settling issues in the club," said Ochola.

"We also want to thank the club patron and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and as Gor, we promise him that we will strive to do well and win more trophies," added Ochola.

Ochola said plans are underway to pay their players paid the dues from the money received at State House.

The official said the club is also sourcing for a new sponsor ahead of the new season after the exit of gaming firm Betsafe.

Gor finished third in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League, while Leopards managed a fifth place finish.

Champions Tusker successfully defended their title.