Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards to win Madaraka Cup

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday clinched the Madaraka Day Cup after beating perennial rivals AFC Leopards 6-5 on post match penalties in an exhibition match at Nyayo National Stadium.

The win saw Gor Mahia walk home with Sh1 million and a trophy, while AFC Leopards also got a trophy and Sh500,000 from the state who were the organisers of the match.

The two teams had settled for a 1-1 draw in regular time. The win saw Gor Mahia continue their dominance over their arch-rivals both in the league and friendly matches for the past six years. The last time Leopards beat Gor Mahia was in 2016.

Ingwe defender Collins Shivachi replicated his impressive form in the league by giving Leopards the lead in the 35th minute via a glancing header.

Austin Odhiambo netted against his former side in the 67th minute to restore parity for Gor forcing the game to be decided on penalty shoot out.

Philemon Otieno, Samuel Onyango, Benson Omala, Dennis Ng'ang'a, John Macharia and Austin Odhiambo were successful for K'Ogalo in the penalties, while Tedian Esilaba, Washington Munene, Victor Omune, Josephat Lopaga, John Makwatta netted for Ingwe.

Leopards Winger Peter Thiong'o sent his penalty sky-high.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat, who represented Azimio presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, gave out the awards to the two teams.

Both teams showed hunger for early goals on the onset, but most of the attempts ended up in the waiting hands of Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews and Leopards custodian Levis Opiyo.

Gor Mahia teenage striker Benson Omala's bullet header from Peter Lwasa's cross in the eighth minute missed the target narrowly as K'Ogalo pushed for an early goal.

Gor threatened again at the quarter hour mark as Lwasa's free kick hit the wall before his rebound shot flew inches wide.

Nigerian import Fansami Ojo Olaniyi squandered a big chance to put Ingwe ahead in the 27th minute.

With just the ball to tap home in a one-on-one situation with Mathews, the 26-year-old blasted the ball wide.

A minute later, Omala beat Peter Thiong'o on the left to pick out Samuel Onyango. The forward unleashed a ferocious shot which was punched back to the field of play by Opiyo, but Lwasa's rebound shot was deflected by Tedi Esilaba for a corner.

In the 65th minute, Leopards won a free kick after Peter Lwasa fouled Kenyan international Cliff Nyakeya outside the danger zone.

Shivachi's glancing header from the free kick found the back of the net to give Ingwe the lead.

Belgium coach Patrick Aussems withdrew Olaniyi for Mark Makwatta in the 58th minute, while German tactician Andrea Spier made a double substitution with Lwasa and George Odhiambo paving way for John Macharia and Congolese forward Sando Sando Yangayay.

K'Ogalo took control of the game, but they struggled to penetrate the solid Ingwe defence.

In the 67th minute, Opiyo gifted Gor Mahia an easy goal after he dangled with the ball inside the box and was dispossessed by Yangayay, who picked out Austin Odhiambo who slotted the ball home from a close range shot.