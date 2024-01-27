Police, Rangers stroll into Round 32 of MozzartBet Cup

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides Posta Rangers and Kenya Police Saturday qualified for Round of 32 after beating their respective lower league opponents in the preliminary round of the MozzartBet Cup.

Posta Rangers beat Wisdom Academy 2-0 at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County while Kenya Police edged out Football Kenya Federation Division Two Side Vegpro 2-0 at Longonot Horticulture Grounds in Naivasha town.

In Kitale, midfielder Brian Marita netted a brace in the 57th and 75th minutes to ensure the mailmen booked a ticket to Round of 32 where they will play Kenya Police on February 24.

Goals from new signing Samuel Onyango and Uganda-born South Sudanese import Tito Okello gave the law enforcers a comfortable win over Vegpro. Onyango joined the team this week from Kabwe Warriors of Zambia.

Posta Rangers coach John Kamau praised Wisdom for posting a good performance.

“They have a good team and especially a goalkeeper who made good saves in the first half. They have a young team and were playing two to three touches but the most important thing is that we have advanced to the next stage,” said Kamau.

“I’m happy with what the opponents have done in talent development,” he added.

Wisdom coach Edwin Anange said his team is young and had gotten quality exposure against a topflight side.

“Majority of these players are between 18-17 years. Posta is a good team hunting for the FKF-PL title and it was a good experience playing them,” said Anange.

In Naivasha, Kenya Police dominated the whole game after fielding regulars like Abud Omar, Tyson Otieno, David ‘Messi’ Odhiambo, Musa Mohamed, Yusuf Mainge and Okello.

Okello replicated his goal-scoring form in the league by netting the opener in the 12th minute and now has eight goals in all competitions.

In the league, he has six goals to his name, three shy of Benson Omala of Gor Mahia who leads the Golden Boot chase.

“We played well and dominated against our opponents who were equally good but lacked the experience of playing a top side. We are serious with this competition because last season this team didn’t go far in this competition,” said Kenya Police coach Salim Babu.

Saturday results

Vegpro 0 Kenya Police 2

Wisdom Academy 0 Posta Rangers 2

Sunday fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Al Aziza v FC Luanda Villa (Kinoru Meru)

Eldoro Sports Club Villa v Mombasa Stars (Wundanyi, Taita Taveta)

Marafiki v FC Talanta (Kinunga, Nyeri)