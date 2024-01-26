Our time is now! Lower league clubs dare bigwigs in MozzartBet Cup

Clubs from lower leagues will this weekend face tough opponents from the top tier league in the preliminary round of the MozzartBet Cup.

Six matches are on the cards this weekend across different venues in the country.

The winners of these matches will join 26 others in Round 32 of the domestic competition. The winner of the MozzartBet Cup will present the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Defending champions Kakamega Homeboyz are already in the round of 32 matches which will kick off on February 24. Homeboyz will start their campaign against FKF Division Two Side Solian City away.

Luanda Villa coach Tom Tera believes teams from lower leagues could end the dominance of the top tier teams this season and clinch a ticket to represent Kenya in Confederation Cup.

Tera will be leading his side against Al AzizIa (formerly Mafuko Bombers) at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County on Sunday.

“This is a tournament involving all teams and it would be good if the big boys dominance is ended. As Luanda Villa we shall be taking this tournament very seriously with the aim of upsetting the big teams and clinching it,” said Tera, a former AFC Leopards player in his hey days.

“Even though four key players left and joined other clubs, I have since replaced them with equally good players and the job starts with a win in Meru on Sunday,” he added.

Luanda Villa are currently eighth in the National Super League standing on 24 points after 17 rounds of matches.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides which will be participating in the preliminary round this weekend are Posta Rangers, Kenya Police, FC Talanta and Bandari. The quartet will face off with lower tier sides VEGPRO, Wisdom Academy, Marafiki and Bungoma Stars respectively.

Bandari won the 2019 edition of the domestic cup, then known as Sportpesa Shield, after edging out Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in the final.

Among the Bandari players who featured in the 2019 final and is still with the team is winger Abdallah Hassan.

Kenya Police coach Salim Babu said they are taking the competition seriously as it is another route to continental football. He said he will also be using the matches to rotate his squad and give chances to players who have not been playing in the league.

“We have a good team and will be balancing the two competitions as we eye the title. We want to play in Caf competitions and that is why we have to take both the league and the MozzartBet Cup seriously,” said Babu.

Just like last season, the winners will get Sh2 million, runners-up Sh1 million, third-place finishers Sh700,000 and fourth-placed team Sh500,000.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

VEGPRO v Kenya Police (Longonot Horticulture, Naivasha)

Wisdom Academy v Posta Rangers (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale)

Sunday

Al Aziza v FC Luanda Villa (Kinoru Meru)

Eldoro Sports Club Villa v Mombasa Stars (Wundanyi, Taita Taveta)

Marafiki v FC Talanta (Kinunga, Nyeri)