Police hurl tear gas as Mwendwa appears in court

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa (centre) follows proceedings at the Milimani Law Courts on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By Richard Munguti

  • Mwendwa arrived at the Milimani Law Courts having spent the weekend behind bars at Gigiri Police Station after he was arrested last Friday afternoon.
  • The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers grilled him on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Supporters of embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa were Monday teargassed at the Milimani high court precincts.

