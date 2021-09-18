Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Pele briefly back in ICU but now 'stable', says hospital

What you need to know:

  • The statement came shortly after Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted a photo of herself next to her father in the hospital, seeking to cheer up his fans
  • In the photo, Pele is seen on what looks like a hospital bed in a black puff vest or jacket, alert and smiling
  • He originally left the ICU unit on Tuesday, telling his fans on social media that he was feeling happier by the day and was looking forward to reuniting with them

Sao Paulo, Brazil

