Pele ready to leave ICU after tumor removed, daughter says

Brazilian former football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka "Pele", holds an autographed football during a press conference about the Banco Santander scholarships at the Universidad Anahuac in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, Mexico on May 19, 2014.

Photo credit: Alfredo Estrella | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele burst onto the global stage at just 17 with dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.
  • "O Rei" (The King) went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.