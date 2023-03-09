Patrick Matasi seals Police move

Tusker custodian Patrick Matasi has been cleared to join Football Kenya Federation Premier League rivals Kenya Police.

Tusker chairman Charles Gacheru in an interview with Nation Sport confirmed that they have allowed the player to join Kenya Police on condition that his new side will recruit him into the National Police Service.

Gacheru made it clear that they have allowed their to keeper join Police not on football grounds but for his welfare and future after retirement.

The official also said they have not requested for any transfer fee from Kenya Police despite Matasi having a running contract with Tusker until June.

“Let this come out clear that we care for Matasi’s welfare and have allowed him to join Kenya Police on a condition that he is going to be given a job. Our focus is not on football reasons but his welfare as a player who has really helped our club,” said Gacheru.

“We haven’t requested any transfer fee because we want his welfare to be catered for by being offered a job. That is our side of the bargain and we wish him well for the time he was with us,” he added.

Matasi has missed Tusker’s last two league matches where they beat Posta Rangers and Bandari by a solitary goal. In his absence, Kenyan international Brian Bwire has been in between the sticks.

In August last year, Matasi's intended move to Kenya Police fell through after Tusker held on to their prized asset and demanded a huge transfer fee.

Matasi himself protested the move and missed Tusker's training sessions for several weeks before rejoining the team. Matasi rejoined Tusker in August 2021 on a two-year contract after being released by St George Club from Ethiopia.

He had initially left the club in 2018 for Ethiopia after staying with them for just six months. He has previously featured for the FKF-PL side Posta Rangers.