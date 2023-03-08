FKF-PL: Nzoia rally to hold Gor Mahia at Sudi

Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday kept their home unbeaten run in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against leaders Gor Mahia at their fortress Sudi Stadium.

The Bungoma-based side are now unbeaten in nine home matches, a performance that has seen them emerge as strong title contenders.

After 18 matches, Gor lead with 38 points while KCB are second with 36 points. Nzoia and Tusker are third and fourth respectively with 34 points each.

Tusker, who have an inferior goal difference compared to the Millers have a game in hand. While K’Ogalo looked destined to end Nzoia’s unbeaten run at home, substitute James Kibande salvaged things for the coach Salim Babu’s side with an 82nd minute strike from the spot.

Lethal striker Benson Omala had restored the 19-time champions’ lead with his 18th strike of the season at the hour mark. This is after Nzoia defender Ian Karani scored in the 41st minute to cancel out Austin Odhiambo’s third minute goal for K’Ogalo.

“It is not easy for teams to win here (Sudi Stadium) because of the high level of confidence and fan base,” said Babu. “We have to fight to keep this record because it is possible as long as we continue with the way we have been playing. It is the confidence that kept us pushing even when we were behind against Gor.”

During their first leg home matches, Nzoia defeated Sofapaka (1-0), Nairobi City Stars (1-0), Wazito (4-0) and Vihiga Bullets (2-1). They were held by Bandari (0-0), AFC Leopards (0-0) and Posta Rangers (1-1).

K’Ogalo, coached by Irish Johnathan McKinstry won the first leg of the clash by a solitary goal.

In other matches held Wednesday, Kenya Police completed a double over Kariobangi Sharks with a 3-2 win at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Stadium.

Police, who are fifth with 31 points from 17 matches, won the first leg encounter 2-1.

Bandari midfielder James Kinyanjui (left) vies with Tusker defender Daniel Sakari during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi County on March 08, 2023. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

Earlier MISC Kasarani Stadium, 2008 champions Mathare United's resurgence was checked by Sofapaka who beat them 1-0.

Defending champions Tusker, Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers and KCB all defeated Bandari, Kakamega Homeboyz, Vihiga Bullets and FC Talanta by a solitary goal at Ruaraka Grounds, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Bukhungu Stadium and MISC Kasarani Annex respectively.

While the clash between Tusker and Bandari was thrilling, it was Eric Mmata’s fourth minute strike that proved to be the difference.

Thanks to Tusker’s solid defence, Bandari failed to equalise from numerous attempts in the first half. Bandari, who emerged 2-1 winners in the first leg contest, are ninth with 27 points from 17 matches.

“It was a difficult game just as we had anticipated. In the end, it is good that we won. We now have three wins in a row which we must build on,” said Tusker’s coach Robert Matano.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani said: “Today we were punished because of a concentration lapse in the early minutes of the game.”

Wednesday results

Sofapaka 1 Mathare United 0

Nzoia 2 Gor Mahia 2

Police 3 Kariobangi Sharks 2

Tusker 1 Bandari 0

Ulinzi Stars 1 Kakamega Homeboyz 0

Vihiga Bullets 0 Posta Rangers 1

KCB 1 FC Talanta 0

Thursday fixture