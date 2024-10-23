Owalo, Tum lead legend footballer Oduor's funeral committee

Preparations are in high gear for the burial of Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia legend Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor next month.

Oduor, 65, who made history as the only Gor Mahia captain to lift the prestigious Mandela Cup (now the CAF Confederation Cup), will be laid to rest at his Makunga home in Navakholo Constituency, Kakamega County, on November 9.

On Wednesday, a funeral organising committee was formed to spearhead the preparations for Oduor's farewell.

The committee includes government officials, members of the football fraternity, and prominent journalists.

Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, Eliud Owalo, will chair the committee, with Sports Permanent Secretary Eng. Peter Tum acting as his deputy.

Among the committee members are notable figures from the football world, including Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, Shabana chairman Jared Nevaton, and Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula.

Former footballers David Ochieng "Kamoga," Dr. JJ Masiga, Tobias Ocholla "Jua Kali," and Washington Muhanji have also been drafted into the committee, alongside former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and sports journalists Elias Makori, Mike Okinyi, Elynah Shivekha, and James Waindi.

“This committee has been formed to ensure we give Austin a sendoff befitting a man of his stature,” Owalo remarked.

“He served this nation with dedication, and his legacy will be celebrated not only today but by future generations as well.”

Austin Oduor passed away on October 16, just two days after attending a public event in Rarieda, Siaya County, where he gave a motivational talk to players from Dero and Siger FC.