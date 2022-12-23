Onana retires from Cameroon duty after World Cup spat with Song

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football.

The Inter Milan shot stopper was kicked out of Cameroon's camp in Doha during the World Cup last month following the much-publicised locker room feud with head coach Rigobert Song.

The goalkeeper, who played in Cameroon's opener against Switzerland in Qatar, prematurely left the Indomitable Lions camp following the spat with Song.

Cameroon exited from the group stage despite their historic 1-0 win over Brazil in their final Group "G" match. The Selecao and Switzerland progressed from the group into the last 16 as Cameroon and Serbia exited the tournament that ended last weekend with Argentina winning the title.

In a statement posted on his official social media handles, Onana said Friday that he has fulfilled his "great dream" with the national team.

"Every story, however beautiful it may be, has its end. And my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end," Onana said.

The 26-year-old further said that players come and go, "but Cameroon comes before any person or player."

He said Cameroon remains eternal and so does his love for the national team and for the people who have always supported him no matter how difficult the moment was.