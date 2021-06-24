Olunga, Odibets join hands to clear Patrick Matasi's hospital bill

Patrick Matasi

From left: Odibets Kenya brand ambassador Fred Arocho, Titus Mumia Omondi, the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital administrator, Agrey Sayi ( Marketing Director Odibets), Kenyan internationals Patrick Matasi and Michael Olunga, pose for photos outside the hospital on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Matasi and four other family members, who include his wife and son, were involved in a gruesome road accident on June 1 at Lessos area, along Nakuru-Kapsabet highway while returning to Nairobi from Kakamega.

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga and Odibets on Thursday came to the rescue of Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and his family, by clearing their medical bills at Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Uhuru opens World U-20 secretariat at Kasarani

  2. Fans line the streets to catch a glimpse of Safari spectacle

  3. Naivasha comes alive as cars check into the Service Park

  4. Olunga, Odibets clear Patrick Matasi's hospital bill

  5. Hoteliers make a killing in Naivasha as Safari Rally starts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.