Olunga, Odibets join hands to clear Patrick Matasi's hospital bill

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga and Odibets on Thursday came to the rescue of Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and his family, by clearing their medical bills at Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Matasi and four other family members, who include his wife and son, were involved in a gruesome road accident on June 1 at Lessos area, along Nakuru-Kapsabet highway while returning to Nairobi from Kakamega.

They had attended their grandmother’s burial.

While Matasi and two other relatives were discharged from the hospital a few days after the accident, his wife and son are still admitted at the facility after they sustained serious injuries in the accident.

His wife and son undergone foot and shoulder surgeries respectively.

The former Posta Rangers, Tusker and AFC Leopards shot stopper who now turns for Ethiopia’s Saint George had put up a paybill number appealing to Kenyans to help him offset the medical bill.

Olunga through the Michael Olunga Foundation and Odibets officials Thursday visited the Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital and cleared the pending Sh429,000 bill.

“Today, my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude because of the kind of love that has been shown to my family. Odibets in conjunction with Michael Olunga Foundation showed up at the hospital and cleared our hospital bill. What an act of love! What they have done to me will forever be in our hearts. May they never lack,” said Matasi.

“Matasi has always been a maestro on the pitch and when we heard about the accident that had occurred, we had to come out and help him,” said Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, who was also present at the hospital.