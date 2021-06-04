Harambee Stars ace discharged after grisly accident

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been discharged from Kakamega County Hospital after he was involved in a grisly road accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The former AFC Leopards custodian, who plies his trade with Ethiopian giants St George, came out of the wreckage that was declared written off alive alongside his wife and son.

Matasi's car suffered a tyre burst and rolled three times. His wife suffered a broken limb and his son had two deep cuts on his hand but they are all out of danger and still receiving treatment.

The accident happened at Lessos near Kapsabet, a few metres from where former World 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett perished in a similar crash a few years back.

Speaking to reporters from Kakamega, Matasi said he hopes to be back in action in less than three weeks. "I thank God for helping me and my family come out of alive," said Matasi who was returning to Nairobi after attending the burial of Domitila Serenge in Kakamega.