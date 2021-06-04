Harambee Stars ace discharged after grisly accident

Car wreckage following the accident involving Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi at Lessos area along Nakuru-Kapsabet highway on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The former AFC Leopards custodian, who plies his trade with Ethiopian giants St George, came out of the wreckage that was declared written off alive alongside his wife and son
  • His wife suffered a broken limb and his son had two deep cuts on his hand but they are all out of danger
  • Matasi was first rushed to Kapsabet County Hospital after the accident before he was transferred to Kakamega County Referral Hospital

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been discharged from Kakamega County Hospital after he was involved in a grisly road accident on Tuesday afternoon.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.