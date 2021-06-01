Harambee Stars keeper Matasi in hospital after car crash

Car wreckage following the accident involving Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi at Lessos area along Nakuru-Kapsabet highway on June 1, 2021.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and four of his family members are recuperating at Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital after they were involved in a road accident at Lessos area along Nakuru-Kapsabet highway Tuesday.

