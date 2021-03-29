Four Harambee Stars players out of Togo clash after testing Covid-19 positive

Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga, defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and keeper Ian Otieno will miss Monday's final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo after testing positive for Covid-19.

A comunication from one of the officials who travelled with the team in Togo confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

The development forced coach Jacob Mulee to make changes ahead of the 7pm clash at State de Kegue stadium.

Masud Juma will lead the attack with Gor Mahia winger Clifton Miheso supporting him on the left.

Bandari midfielder Abdallah Hassan, who netted Stars' lone goal in their 1-1 draw against Egypt last Thursday, will be on the right wing.

Wazito midfield maestro Kevin Kimani slots in the midfield partnering Duke Abuya and Zambia-based Duncan Otieno,.

AFC Leopards Clyde Senaji, who replaced the injured Kenneth Muguna, makes his debut in the national team in the back four alongside Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma, KCB's Nahashon Alembi and Kariobangi Sharks' Daniel Sakari.

Harambee Stars' Starting 11 against Togo. Photo credit: Pool

Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni also makes his bow in Stars colours, replacing Zesco United shot stopper Ian Otieno.

A win for Harambee Stars will see them finish third in Group G. Group leaders Egpyt and Comoros have already booked their tickets to the continental showpiece.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

James Saruni (GK), Daniel Sakari, Nahashon Alembi, Clyde Senaji, Eric Ouma, Duke Abuya, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Hassan, Kevin Kimani, Cliffton Miheso, Masud Juma(C).

Substitutes