Four Harambee Stars players out of Togo clash after testing Covid-19 positive

Kenya's Michael Olunga vies for an aerial ball with Egypt's Mohamed Attia during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • James Saruni will start between the sticks and will have Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Nahashon Alembi, and Daniel Sakari for cover in defense.
  • Masud Juma will start upfront while Cliffton Miheso, Kevin Kimani, Abdalla Hassan, Duncan Otieno, and Duke Abuya will pull the strings in midfield.

Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga, defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and keeper Ian Otieno will miss Monday's final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo after testing positive for Covid-19.

