Uganda miss out on 2021 Afcon after Malawi loss

Uganda Cranes players pose for a team photo before their 2021 Afcon qualifier against Malawi at Kamuzu stadium on March 29, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Pool | FUFA Media

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A draw would have been enough for Uganda, while victory was the only way out for Malawi, and they did it their way.
  • As a result, Uganda will, now, for the first time in three successive editions miss Africa's biggest football showpiece having played at Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019.
  • The inquest will start almost immediately. Was interrupting McKinstry necessary?

Kampala

