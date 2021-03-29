Who has qualified for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations?
What you need to know:
- Djibouti, Liberia, Mauritius and Seychelles were eliminated in a preliminary round and Eritrea and Somalia did not enter.
Johannesburg
State of play after matches on Sunday in qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon:
Qualifiers (18)
Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe
Contenders (14, for six places)
Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda
Eliminated (15)
Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Namibia, Niger, Sao Tome e Principe, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia
Disqualified (1)
Chad
