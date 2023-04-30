Olunga at the double as Al Duhail close in on title

Kenyan star striker Michael Olunga scored a brace as Al Duhail beat hosts Umm Salal 2-1 at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday night to open a five-point lead in the Qatar Stars League.

The double saw Olunga move to 17 goals in the Golden Boot race in the 12 team league.

The Harambee Stars captain scored from the spot in the first half by sending Khalifa N'Diaye the wrong way after Umm Salal conceded a penalty in the third minute of injury time.

Umm Salal responded almost immediately after defender Adil Rhaili nodded in from a corner kick.

Olunga put the Red Knights 2-1 up scoring from a rebound after N’Diaye spilled a fierce shot from the edge of the box from captain Almoez Ali on 64 minutes.

Al Duhail also benefited from a slip-up from second-ranked Al Arabi who suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of their visitors Al Wakrah.

Coach Hernan Crespo's men now have 48 points from 20 matches, while Arabi are on 43 points with two matches left to play. Al Duhail need just one victory from their remaining two matches to reclaim the title they last won in the 2019-2020 season.

While Saturday's results assured Al Duhail a place in next season's Asian Champions League, Arabi risked losing the second ticket to high-flying defending champions Al Sadd who are on 41 points.