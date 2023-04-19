Olunga fires Al Duhail back on top, remains in Golden Boot race

Michael Olunga’s Al Duhail reclaimed top spot in the Qatar Stars League standings after coming from behind to beat Al Rayyan 4-3 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Wednesday.

Coach Hernan Crespo’s side defeated Al Rayyan for the seventh straight time after getting goals through Khaled Mohammed (37th minute), Ferjani Sassi (45+3 minute), Olunga (76th minute penalty) and Almoez Ali (82nd minute).

Al Duhail, who last won the league in the 2019-2020 season, fell behind 1-0 after Boli slotted home from from Osamah Abdulkarim's cross on 25 minutes.

Khaled equalised after finishing off a cross from Sassi. Sassi put the Red Knights ahead 2-1 with a fine header after Almoez floated in a sublime cross.

Kenyan captain Olunga added the third goal from the spot after Bassam Husham Alrawi was brought down by Mohammed Juma Al-Alawi in the box.

It was Olunga’s 15th goal this season in the league. Olunga, who emerged the best scorer with 24 goals last season, has scored a similar number of goals with Al Wakrah's Angolan forward Gelson Dala.

Soufiane Boufal reduced the deficit for Rayyan after a poor clearance by an Al Duhail defender in the box before Almoez beat four defenders to thwart any comeback from Al Rayyan.

It was a relief for Al Duhail as they had lost back-to-back matches in all competitions after being knocked out in Amir Cup in post-match penalties 5-4 on April 10 and suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Al Gharafa in the league on April 14.

Victory over Rayyan puts Al Duhail in the driving seat in the league on 45 points, two ahead of Al Arabi with three matches left.