Okumu, Nondi score as Harambee Stars stun World Cup hosts Qatar in Doha

Super sub Amos Nondi struck at the death as Harambee Stars stunned 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar 2-1 in an international friendly match at the Al-Janoubi Stadium in the outskirts of Doha.

Nondi netted the winning goal for Stars in the first minute of added time from skipper Michael Olunga's cross.

Defender Joseph Okumu had fired the visitors ahead in the 20th minute but captain Hassan Al Haydos equalised for the hosts through a penalty on 33 minutes.

Kenya, coached by Turkish Engin Firat, is using the friendly match, and that against South Sudan planned for Tuesday in Nairobi to prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to start in November.

Kenyans living in Qatar turned up in large numbers at the stadium to cheer Stars, who were facing the Middle East nation for the first time in history.

Denmark-based defender Daniel Anyembe made his full debut for Harambee Stars.

The match’s first, open scoring chance arrived on 13 minutes when defender Ahmed Suhail failed to deal with a long pass from Eric Ouma that was intended for Olunga.

The Kenyan captain, who plays for Qatari champions Al Duhail, perfectly latched onto the ball but failed to beat goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham from close range.

Three minutes later, Barsham again denied Kenyans the opener when he blocked with his leg Masud Juma’s shot from another brilliant pass by Ouma.

Kenya’s hard work paid off in the 20th minute when Okumu beat Barsham with a bullet header to the far left from a corner-kick delivery.

Qatar then threatened the other side through Salman Tariq and Bassam Alrawi’s successive headers from corner kicks.

The hosts found the equaliser on 33 minutes through a penalty that was converted by Haydos.

Ouma fouled Yousef Abdelrazaq inside the box.

Kenya vehemently opposed the call by centre referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim but the video assistant referee upheld the decision.

It was Qatar, who started the second half strongly, with substitutes Ahmed Alaa and Abdulaziz Hatem coming close inside the opening five minutes.

Kenya survived in the 67th minute when Okumu made a timely save to deny Hatem.

Firat moved to improve his side’s momentum by introducing Amos Nondi on the right wing for Juma just moments later.

Ten minutes to time, Kenya won a free-kick outside the area but Muguna's floated effort couldn't find a white shirt inside the area.

Just when the match looked headed for a draw, Olunga beat several Qatar players to slot the ball to an on rushing Nondi who slotted into the empty net.

Thereafter, Qatar had a penalty appeal turned down when Pedro went down inside the box, claiming he had been pushed by Ouma.